UK Deploys Typhoon Jets to Saudi Arabia Amid Yemen Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

The UK government announced Tuesday that it would deploy Typhoon fighter jets and additional military personnel to Saudi Arabia, expanding its military support for Riyadh amid renewed hostilities with Yemen.

The British Ministry of Defence said the deployment would provide “additional defensive military support,” including Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon jets tasked with protecting Saudi cities and critical infrastructure from aerial attacks.

“The UK will fly defensive counter-air missions to support the protection of Saudi cities and critical national infrastructure against aerial attack, using RAF Typhoon fighter jets,” the ministry said, adding that the aircraft would operate defensively and would not conduct offensive strikes against Yemen’s Houthi movement.

Britain will also deploy a military transport aircraft to facilitate the movement of defense equipment within Saudi Arabia. British military advisers will assist Saudi staff officers, according to the ministry.

British Defense Minister Wes Streeting condemned the retaliatory operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces, describing them as “absolutely despicable,” while emphasizing the threat posed to Saudi infrastructure.

“The targeting of the airport in Riyadh in particular shows the lengths the Houthis are going to [in order] to escalate the situation in the region,” he said.

However, Sanaa International Airport has repeatedly been targeted by Saudi-led coalition airstrikes since the military campaign against Yemen began in 2015.

Those attacks have caused extensive damage to runways, terminals, navigation systems and other civilian aviation infrastructure.

The latest British deployment follows years of military cooperation with Saudi Arabia. Since 2015, London has supplied Riyadh with aircraft, bombs and other military equipment, accelerated munitions deliveries, provided training and stationed liaison personnel at Saudi military headquarters.

In 2024, Britain also joined the US in launching strikes against Yemen after Yemeni forces began targeting vessels linked to “Israel” in the Red Sea amid the war in Gaza.

Washington and London said their operations were intended to protect international shipping, while Sanaa maintained that its actions sought to pressure “Israel” to halt its assault on Gaza and lift the blockade.

The latest deployment further expands Britain’s military role in the region as tensions involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen continue to threaten regional security and key maritime shipping routes.