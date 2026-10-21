Iran Rules Out Talks with US Until Washington Meets Trust-Building Conditions

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s secretary of the Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] has declared that Tehran will not enter negotiations with the United States until Washington takes concrete steps to build trust.

Major General Mohsen Rezaei made the remarks in a statement published on his official account on X on Tuesday, stressing that any process toward negotiations must begin with the full implementation of Iran’s conditions.

“There will be no negotiations” until the United States takes the necessary trust-building measures, Rezaei stated, adding that “that process must begin with the full fulfillment of all Iran’s conditions.”

Last month, the senior security official said Tehran had conveyed seven conditions to Washington through Qatari mediators and was awaiting a response from US President Donald Trump.

“Our conditions are an end to the war on all fronts, the release of our frozen funds, and an end to the naval blockade,” Rezaei said at the time. He later described Washington’s response as “insufficient.”

Also on Tuesday, during a meeting in Tehran with Pakistan’s visiting Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, Rezaei reiterated that the Iranian people and officials were united in rejecting negotiations without trust-building measures from Washington.

In his statement on X, the Iranian official also firmly rejected demands for the removal of Iran’s enriched uranium, declaring that “not a single gram of enriched uranium will be removed from Iran.”

The issue has repeatedly featured in statements by US officials, who have called for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

Rezaei reinforced Tehran’s position during his meeting with Munir, declaring, “All enriched nuclear material will remain in Iran, and not a single particle will leave the country.”

He described the material as a major national asset, stating that it represented “a great asset and national wealth for the Iranian people to use domestically.”

Iran has also made the fulfilment of its conditions a prerequisite for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical international shipping route.

The Islamic Republic has closed the strategic waterway in retaliation for what it describes as unprovoked US-“Israeli” aggression and continued American violations.

Tehran’s position signals that any progress toward negotiations, the resolution of the conflict and the reopening of the strait remains contingent on Washington addressing Iran’s demands and taking steps to restore trust.