Lebanese Army Refutes “Israeli” Allegations, Details Timeline of Ops. South of Litani River

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Army has rejected “Israeli” claims concerning its operations south of the Litani River, describing them as false allegations intended to cast doubt on its ability to carry out its assigned missions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the army detailed the timeline of its operations at a military facility in Kafra, in the Bint Jbeil district, saying its units began clearing the site in December 2025 and continued their work until March 16, 2026.

The army explained that operations were suspended on that date after a request from the Mechanism committee overseeing the so-called ceasefire, amid “Israeli” threats to bomb the facility. Military personnel were subsequently forced to evacuate the area.

According to the statement, the army informed the Mechanism at the time that the mission remained incomplete and that military equipment and ammunition were still inside the facility, which was later subjected to “Israeli” bombardment.

The army said it repeatedly requested arrangements to resume operations and complete the clearance of the site, but “Israel’s” refusal obstructed its efforts.

Military units eventually resumed the mission on August 15, 2026, in coordination with the Mechanism. Work continued until the clearance was fully completed and the facility was closed on October 16.

Addressing footage showing a truck targeted by the “Israeli” occupation, the army clarified that the video dated back to July 3, 2026, in the area of Seddiqine, in the Tyre district, approximately one week after the framework agreement was signed.

The military institution stressed that all the events and procedures outlined in its statement had been documented with the Mechanism, rejecting the “Israeli” allegations and reaffirming the efforts undertaken by the Lebanese Army in southern Lebanon.

It further warned that repeated disinformation campaigns and false claims circulated by the “Israeli” occupation in recent weeks were aimed at undermining the army’s credibility at both the domestic and international levels, particularly amid ongoing negotiations.

The Lebanese Army reiterated its “full commitment to performing its duties and obligations and carrying out the assigned tasks,” despite continued “Israeli” attacks and violations of existing understandings.

Aoun Reaffirms Lebanon’s Demands Ahead of Trilateral Meeting

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Saturday that “Israel” had failed to comply with the provisions of the US-brokered framework agreement. Nevertheless, he confirmed that a Lebanese military delegation would attend a trilateral meeting with US and “Israeli” representatives in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday.

Aoun said the delegation would present Lebanon’s demands for an end to “Israeli” escalation during the meeting.

He made the remarks in a statement following talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who arrived in Beirut for a two-day visit to discuss arrangements for an international presence in southern Lebanon after the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] expires.

Aoun reiterated that Lebanon’s preferred option remains an extension of UNIFIL’s mandate. If that proves impossible, he said Beirut would accept alternative arrangements that preserve international oversight and prevent a security vacuum in the south.

“Lebanon welcomes any arrangement that ensures an international presence in the south, prevents a vacuum, and avoids placing the Lebanese army in direct contact with the Israeli army,” Aoun said.

Meanwhile, the French Foreign Ministry stated ahead of Barrot’s visit that Paris was prepared to play its full role in preventing a security vacuum and supporting the Lebanese Army’s redeployment to southern Lebanon.

The developments come amid continuing tensions over the implementation of the ceasefire framework, the Lebanese Army’s responsibilities south of the Litani River, and the future of international security arrangements in the area.