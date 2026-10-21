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The Issues Defining the “Israeli” Entity’s Elections
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
From the war and security failures following October 7, 2023, to Gaza, relations with the US, Hezbollah, Iran, military conscription and the rising cost of war, these key issues are shaping election campaigns and political debate in the “Israeli” entity.
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