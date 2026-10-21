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The Issues Defining the “Israeli” Entity’s Elections

The Issues Defining the “Israeli” Entity’s Elections
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

From the war and security failures following October 7, 2023, to Gaza, relations with the US, Hezbollah, Iran, military conscription and the rising cost of war, these key issues are shaping election campaigns and political debate in the “Israeli” entity.

The Issues Defining the “Israeli” Entity’s Elections

 

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Last Update: 21-10-2026 Hour: 11:18 Beirut Timing

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