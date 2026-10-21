Source: Iran Prepared for An All-Out, Multi-Layered, Comprehensive War

By Staff, Agencies

A senior security official told Press TV on Wednesday that Iran has prepared for an all-out, multi-layered, and comprehensive war as tensions continue to escalate.

The informed security source said the country has made a "definitive decision" to respond to any enemy aggression and killing and assassination "without any limits or restraint."

He said the Iranian armed forces are fully prepared "to smash with full force the interests and targets within reach of the aggressors and their supporters in the region."

The official's remarks underscore Tehran's position that its response to any hostile act will not be constrained by restraint or limitation.

According to the official, Iran's decision is definitive, and any renewed act of military aggression will be met with a response that targets the interests and objectives of the aggressors and their supporters across the region.

The official further stated that from Iran's perspective, America will not carry out an attack without the “Israeli” entity, and the entity will not carry out an attack without America.

The official characterized the notion of either “Israel” acting independently in a war against Iran as resembling "a bitter joke," emphasizing the intertwined nature of the American and “Israeli” war machinery.

In parallel, the official underlined that the explicit threats of American officials and the Zionist entity to attack Iran have provided the legal and moral license for Iran to take necessary defensive measures.

These remarks come amid heightened tensions in the region and repeated warmongering by American officials and “Israel” to carry out fresh aggression against Iran after the two imposed wars in June last year and February this year.

Iranian security officials and military commanders have repeatedly warned against any renewed aggression against the country, which would put American interests across the region at greater risk.

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC], said on Tuesday that “there will be no negotiations” with the United States until Washington takes steps to build trust.

“That process must begin with the full fulfillment of all Iran’s conditions,” Rezaei said in a post on his X account.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf also said that a permanent ceasefire with the US hinges on Washington meeting Tehran’s seven conditions.

“It was the United States that, with miscalculations and a war against Iran, got stuck in the quagmire, and now it is they who must take the necessary steps to get out,” Qalibaf said during a meeting with Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran on Tuesday.