Poland Rules Out Sending Patriot Missiles to Ukraine, Citing Limited Stockpiles

By Staff, Agencies

Poland is unable to provide Ukraine with Patriot interceptor missiles due to limited available resources, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has said, noting that other NATO members still have supplies they could contribute.

“There are countries in NATO that still have such resources to contribute, but Poland is not one of them,” Sikorski told the Polish news agency PAP in an interview published Monday.

He reiterated that the shortage of interceptor missiles had worsened following the US and “Israeli” attacks on Iran in February, adding that Russia was producing more missiles than Ukraine and its allies had “effectors to neutralize them.”

“Poland supports Ukraine as much as it can, but here we can only join the calls for countries possessing Patriot missiles to share them with Ukraine,” Sikorski said.

The Polish foreign minister also addressed the possibility of allocating Russia’s frozen assets to Ukraine, saying the issue would be revisited “sooner or later.” However, despite continued transfers of assistance to Kiev, he said he did not expect an agreement on the matter before winter.

Sikorski further expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine, while arguing that a different approach would be more effective.

“We in Poland believe, perhaps across political lines, that a more effective method would be to increase pressure on the aggressor, not the victim of aggression,” he said.

The Polish foreign minister was also asked about British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s consideration of rejoining the European Union, describing the issue as “politically and intellectually important.”

“The British people were misled during the referendum campaign—not only about how the European Union works, but also about what Britain's future relationship with it would be,” Sikorski said.

He argued that Britain had failed to benefit from Brexit after 10 years, maintaining that full membership offered the most advantageous relationship with the bloc.

According to Sikorski, “de facto membership is the best form of relationship with the EU, because you have the right of veto, influence on regulations, and are not just a recipient of regulations.”