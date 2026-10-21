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New Zealand Raises Aviation Alert as White Island Volcano Continues Ash Emissions

New Zealand Raises Aviation Alert as White Island Volcano Continues Ash Emissions
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By Staff, Agencies

New Zealand has raised its volcanic alert level amid continued volcanic ash emissions from White Island, also known as Whakaari, authorities said Wednesday.

Earth Sciences New Zealand said there was no immediate threat to the mainland, apart from the possibility of a noticeable sulphur smell and light ash fall, according to Radio New Zealand.

The agency also raised the aviation colour code to orange, or Level III, reflecting the ongoing volcanic activity and potential risks to aircraft.

Whakaari is an active andesite stratovolcano located 48 kilometres [29.8 miles] off the eastern coast of New Zealand’s North Island.

According to Earth Sciences New Zealand, a blanket of volcanic ash was visible around the active vent in the Main Crater, while a small amount of ash was being carried upward in a column of steam and gas.

“The discharge was weak, with no evidence that any explosive eruption had occurred,” the agency said.

Authorities warned that the activity could continue for several weeks, although the likelihood of a significant impact on the mainland remained very low.

“The level of volcanic activity would have to escalate significantly for this likelihood to increase,” Earth Sciences New Zealand added.

NewZealand volcano VolcanoEruption

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Last Update: 21-10-2026 Hour: 11:18 Beirut Timing

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