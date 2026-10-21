“Israeli” Aggression Continues, Attacks Target Multiple Areas Across Southern Lebanon

By Al-Ahed News

“Israeli” forces continued their attacks on southern Lebanon from midnight until the latest reported update, targeting several areas with artillery shelling and an airstrike, in another violation of Lebanese sovereignty amid continued non-compliance with the US-brokered agreement between Lebanon and the “Israeli” entity.

Artillery shelling targeted Wadi Al-Hujeir, Wadi Salouqi, Kfartebnit, the outskirts of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, Wadi Zibqin, Al-Mansouri, Khiyam and Kfarchouba, extending the attacks across several areas of southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, an “Israeli” airstrike targeted the Hamra area on the outskirts of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, adding an aerial attack to the ongoing artillery bombardment.

The latest attacks underscore the continued exposure of southern Lebanese areas to “Israeli” military action despite the US-brokered agreement. The repeated targeting of Lebanese territory raises renewed concerns over respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty, the safety of its residents and compliance with the terms of the agreement.