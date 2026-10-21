Gallup: “Israeli” Election Integrity Confidence Falls to Eight-Year low

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” voters are set to head to the polls next week as confidence in the integrity of elections falls to its lowest level in eight years, with political divisions increasingly shaping views of the electoral process.

The election comes as "security and safety" concerns dominate public attention, while support for US leadership, which remains closely aligned with "Israel", has also declined. A Gallup poll conducted in July found that 56% of “Israelis” had confidence in the integrity of elections, 15 percentage points below the 71% recorded in 2023. The current level is among the lowest recorded in "Israel" since 2013.

"Israel" has held several elections in recent years, reflecting difficulties in forming and maintaining governing coalitions within a fragmented political system.

Confidence in election integrity is increasingly linked to satisfaction with the political leadership. Gallup found that 82% of “Israelis” satisfied with the entity's leadership trusted the electoral process, compared with 37% among those dissatisfied with the leadership.

The 45-point gap between the two groups is the widest recorded by Gallup in "Israel" and is close to the divide measured in 2025.

Three years after the October 7 operation, concerns related to "security and safety" rank as the leading issue among “Israeli” voters.

When asked in an open-ended question to identify the biggest problem facing "Israel", 56% cited issues related to "security and safety", including "conflicts, wars, and public safety." That figure was more than five times the share of the next two leading concerns, the economy and politics, each at 10%.

Gallup found that 62% of “Israelis” approved of US leadership in 2026. While the figure remains well above the global average, it represents a 14-point decline from the previous year. The continued decline in assessments of US leadership is "rare globally", according to Gallup

In the two decades of Gallup's global polling, only Mexico, between 2006 and 2010, recorded double-digit swings in leadership ratings over four consecutive years.