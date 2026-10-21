France to Deploy Counterterrorism Troops as Authorities Brace for Fresh Wave of Riots

By Staff, Agencies

France will deploy military personnel from its counterterrorism force to support police during a new round of nationwide protests, as the government prepares a “massive” security operation following some of the worst riots in years.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced the measure Tuesday, confirming that soldiers from Operation Sentinelle, a military mission established to protect France against terrorist attacks, would be mobilized ahead of demonstrations scheduled for Saturday.

The troops will primarily guard sensitive sites, allowing police officers and gendarmes to focus on confronting rioters and preventing a repeat of last weekend’s widespread violence and looting.

According to French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, 1,000 military personnel will be available in Paris on October 24, including 500 assigned to patrol duties, compared with the usual deployment of 300.

Operation Sentinelle was launched following the deadly Charlie Hebdo terrorist attacks in January 2015. The mission involves up to 10,000 soldiers tasked with protecting sensitive locations across France, including railway stations, airports, religious buildings, and tourist attractions.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu promised an unprecedented security response after acknowledging that authorities had failed to contain the violence that erupted Saturday.

“The deployment for next Saturday will be massive,” Lecornu told lawmakers, accusing radical left-wing groups of organizing an “insurrectionary plan” during demonstrations against soaring living costs.

Nunez also announced plans to deploy elite police units, including RAID, GIGN and BRI, alongside helicopters, armored Centaure vehicles and water cannons. Authorities are also considering banning demonstrations deemed likely to pose a threat to public order.

Nationwide Unrest Leaves Hundreds of Officers Injured

The security measures follow nationwide unrest on October 17, when approximately 550,000 people took to the streets to protest rising prices and deteriorating conditions in schools.

Demonstrations escalated into riots in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux, with businesses looted and buildings set on fire.

According to Le Monde, 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured, including seven who sustained serious injuries, as security forces struggled to contain the violence.

More than 2,400 people have been arrested, while over 800 have appeared before the courts. Authorities have also imposed localized curfews in Paris and several other cities.

President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged shortcomings in the government’s handling of the unrest, which has further intensified political tensions ahead of next year’s presidential election.

With another wave of demonstrations approaching, the government is preparing an expanded security deployment aimed at preventing further violence and protecting public infrastructure and businesses.