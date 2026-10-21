Berri on Efforts to Repeal the Law Boycotting “Israel”: Anyone Who Thinks Things Are Out of Control Is Mistaken

By Staff

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stressed that “stability and protecting the country are everyone’s responsibility,” calling on “all parties” to refrain from anything that could heighten tensions and deepen internal divisions.

Berri addressed signs of sectarian tensions, asking: “Is it reasonable for matters to reach the point where a Lebanese citizen is prevented from buying property in a Lebanese area because of their sectarian background?”

Berri also affirmed that the repeal of the 1955 law boycotting “Israel” would not pass in Parliament. His stance comes amid US pressure to abolish the law and efforts by some MPs to advance the move.

Responding to Al-Akhbar newspaper’s question about the pressure and parliamentary efforts, Berri stressed that matters in Lebanon are not left without controls, saying: “Anyone who thinks that things are out of control and that the country is running wild is mistaken. The country has not yet slipped out of control.” He added sarcastically: “I am eagerly awaiting someone submitting a draft law on this matter.”

Last week, when asked whether Berri would agree to repeal the law criminalizing communication with “Israel,” US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said: “You always bring up Nabih Berri. What, is Nabih Berri the only one who gets to decide? We need to put an end to this issue!”