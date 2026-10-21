“Israel” Threatens Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, Vows Further Occupation of Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” War Minister Israel Katz threatened Tuesday to strike Beirut’s southern suburbs [Dahiyeh] in response to any rocket or drone fire targeting the “Israeli” entity, issuing further threats against Lebanon amid continued attacks and occupation of its territory.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Katz said “Israel” could expand its occupation into the Nabatieh and Litani areas if Lebanon’s Hezbollah joined an Iranian operation.

He further threatened to forcibly evacuate residents from any newly occupied areas and permanently incorporate those territories into what “Israel” calls its security zone in Lebanon, raising further concerns over the displacement of civilians and the future of Lebanese territory.

Katz also ruled out an “Israeli” withdrawal from southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed throughout the country, effectively tying the end of the occupation to a demand that extends beyond the withdrawal framework outlined in previous agreements.

In a statement highlighting the scale of destruction in Lebanon, Katz acknowledged that “Israeli” forces had demolished more than 60 Lebanese villages containing approximately 23,000 homes. He claimed the villages had been used by Hezbollah for military purposes.

Katz also claimed that “Israel” had established a 700-square-kilometer security zone inside Lebanon, displacing around 200,000 residents from their homes.

The threats came as Lebanese and “Israeli” military delegations held US-mediated talks Tuesday at the US Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida, underscoring the contrast between diplomatic efforts and continued military pressure on Lebanon.

“Israel” has carried out attacks on Lebanon since March 2, martyring and injuring thousands of people and displacing more than 1.5 million residents.

On June 26, Lebanon and “Israel” signed a US-sponsored framework agreement providing for a gradual “Israeli” withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Despite the agreement, “Israeli” attacks on southern Lebanon have continued, while “Israeli” forces remain in occupied Lebanese territory.

The occupied areas include territory held for decades, as well as land seized during more recent wars and military operations. Katz’s latest remarks signal a stated intention to maintain the occupation and potentially expand it further, while placing additional pressure on Lebanon and threatening areas far beyond the current front lines.