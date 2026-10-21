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Hazardous Materials Leak Prompts Emergency Evacuations in Toledo, Ohio

Hazardous Materials Leak Prompts Emergency Evacuations in Toledo, Ohio
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By Staff, Agencies

Authorities ordered residents within a 1.6-kilometer [1-mile] radius of an industrial area in Toledo, Ohio, to evacuate late Tuesday following an active hazardous materials leak.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department instructed people near Enterprise Boulevard and Progress Avenue to leave the area immediately after the release began at 10:48 p.m. local time Tuesday [0248 GMT Wednesday].

The incident occurred at the Sterling Pipe and Tube facility, which was evacuated, according to Fire Department spokesperson Pvt. Sheldon Collins, as reported by local media outlet WTOL11.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported, and emergency officials confirmed that no explosion occurred.

Authorities have yet to identify the chemical involved in the leak as specialized hazardous materials teams continue monitoring the site overnight.

The fire department also issued shelter-in-place instructions, advising residents to remain indoors, close all windows and doors, and shut off ventilation systems that draw air from outside.

The evacuation zone includes the Raintree Village and Alexis Addition neighborhoods, according to the city.

A temporary shelter was established at Shoreland Elementary School to accommodate displaced residents. Meanwhile, the Red Cross and public transit buses gathered in a nearby parking lot on Alexis Road to assist those affected by the evacuation.

evacuation UnitedStates HazardousMaterials

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