France Estimates Weekend Protest Damage Could Reach Hundreds of Millions of Euros

By Staff, Agencies

French Economy Minister Roland Lescure estimated Wednesday that damage caused by violence and unrest over the weekend could amount to “tens or perhaps hundreds of millions” of euros.

Speaking to French radio station RTL, Lescure described the incidents as “extremely serious,” saying France had been attacked from within by what he called “two violent movements: anarchists and thugs.”

He said the government was working with insurance companies to assist shopkeepers affected by the damage and pledged to take all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

“We will do everything possible to prevent this from happening again,” Lescure said, referring to demonstrations planned for Saturday.

The Yellow Vest movement has announced plans to stage a demonstration in Paris on Saturday. Its coordinator, Benjamin Ball, said a formal declaration had been submitted to the Paris police prefecture, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.

The Paris branch of the General Confederation of Labor and a student union have also announced plans to gather at Bastille, Ball added.

The planned demonstration comes one week after a protest against the rising cost of living in the French capital escalated into clashes, with violence and property damage reported.

Around 550,000 people took to the streets across France on October 17, as confrontations erupted between protesters and police. Vehicles were set on fire, several shops were looted, and more than 2,000 people were arrested.

The latest unrest has raised concerns over the potential economic consequences of further demonstrations, particularly for businesses already affected by property damage and disruption.