Musk Backs Potential SpaceX-Tesla Merger

By Staff, Agencies

American entrepreneur Elon Musk said Tuesday that merging electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla with aerospace company SpaceX would be “a good idea,” revealing that both companies had established special committees to evaluate a potential deal.

“I think it would be a good idea, but it’s really up to the special committees of both companies,” Musk said, noting that potential conflicts of interest prevent him from directly participating in the independent review process.

According to Musk, the evaluation followed requests from shareholders, with the committees retaining the authority to approve or reject any proposed transaction.

He argued that combining the companies could accelerate joint efforts in artificial intelligence, semiconductor architecture, robotics, and orbital logistics, saying there was “a lot of merit” to bringing their operations together amid rapid advances in advanced AI.

However, Musk cautioned that a merger remained uncertain, stressing that the committees had not agreed on any terms and might ultimately decide against a deal.