General Arab Congress Calls for End to Yemen War

By Staff, Agencies

The General Arab Congress has called for an immediate halt to the bloodshed in Yemen, urging the parties to pursue dialogue and warning that continued warfare and foreign interference threaten the country’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In an appeal issued in Rabat on Wednesday, the congress expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict, the blockade and the fragmentation of Yemen’s social fabric. It stressed that Yemen’s security, unity and sovereignty are integral to Arab national security.

The congress said the continuation of the war serves projects aimed at dividing and weakening Yemen while diverting attention from the central issues facing the Arab world, particularly the Palestinian cause.

It called on Sanaa and Riyadh to halt all forms of escalation and engage in what it described as “objective and productive dialogue,” urging both sides to prioritize reason, respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, uphold good-neighborly relations and refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs.

The congress also stressed the importance of reaching agreements that strengthen fraternal relations and cooperation between the two sides.

It announced its readiness to resume mediation efforts between the Yemeni parties and between Sanaa and Riyadh, with the aim of reducing tensions and paving the way for reconciliation.

The appeal further called for an inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue involving all relevant parties to establish shared national principles and lay the foundations for Yemen’s future.

It emphasized the need for an agreed framework for national reconstruction that ensures genuine partnership and representation for all components of Yemeni society.

The congress urged the Yemeni people and national forces to overcome divisions, strengthen national unity and prevent sectarian strife and the partition of the country.

It also called for rebuilding Yemen through the efforts of its people, restoring security and stability, and preserving the country’s role in Arab and Islamic causes.

The statement demanded an end to all foreign interference in Yemen’s affairs and called for the lifting of the blockade, describing it as a form of collective punishment against the Yemeni people.

The congress concluded by calling for a just political settlement that safeguards Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that continued warfare and internal fighting could create conditions for further attempts to divide and weaken the country.