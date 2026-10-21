Saudi Flight Disruptions Push Private Jet Prices Up 50%

By Staff, Agencies

Disruptions to Saudi Arabia’s aviation network following Yemeni strikes have driven private jet charter prices up by more than 50%, with some flights to Europe costing as much as $150,000, the Financial Times reported.

The disruption follows the closure of Riyadh’s main airport, widespread commercial flight cancellations and the withdrawal of some private aviation operators.

Rising insurance premiums have added thousands of dollars to flight costs, further limiting travel options for passengers seeking to leave the country.

The Financial Times also reported that several Western companies had contacted aviation brokers to explore relocating senior personnel from the Saudi capital.

Four people familiar with the discussions said businesses were considering transferring executives to Dubai or returning them to their home countries.

With departures from Riyadh severely restricted, passengers arranging private flights have increasingly turned to Al-Qassim Airport, located more than 200 miles from the capital, according to four aviation executives cited by the newspaper.

Others unable to afford private aircraft have travelled to neighboring Bahrain or Qatar to secure onward connections.

Saudi airlines have continued operating commercial services from Al-Qassim to destinations including Dubai, Cairo and Bahrain, according to flight-tracking data cited in the report.

Charles Robinson, founder of the EnterJets marketplace, said private flights from Saudi Arabia to Europe were being offered for up to $150,000, while shorter journeys to the UAE cost between $30,000 and $50,000.

Some passengers were booking private aircraft to reach areas considered less exposed to the fighting before connecting to commercial flights bound for Europe or the US.

At the time of the report, King Khalid International Airport had remained closed since October 10 following deadly Yemeni strikes.

Although Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority issued a notice indicating that the airport would reopen on Sunday, it had not subsequently clarified its operational status. Aviation operators expected any resumption of services to take place gradually.

According to aviation analytics company Cirium, more than 5,500 departing flights from Saudi airports had been cancelled since the strikes began.

Several international airlines have also suspended or postponed services. Lufthansa and Italy’s ITA Airways halted flights to Saudi Arabia, while British Airways and Air France had already postponed their services.

The disruption has extended into the private aviation sector, with some operators withdrawing from the Saudi market.

The resulting reduction in available aircraft, combined with growing demand for departures, has driven charter costs sharply higher and complicated travel plans for business executives and other passengers.