Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Iran’s Parliament Speaker Qalibaf: Economic, Military War Discussed

Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Iran’s Parliament Speaker Qalibaf: Economic, Military War Discussed
folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, to discuss the latest developments in the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei and Qalibaf discussed the latest developments in the military, economic, and cognitive warfare waged by the US and Israel against Iran.

During the meeting, the Leader called for strengthening the country’s components of power and highlighted the effective role of members of parliament in preserving and consolidating social cohesion and national unity.

He also praised the continued participation of Iranians in public gatherings in support of the Islamic Republic and the armed forces, describing it as “deterrent”.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on the government and parliament to work together to address people’s economic issues, and to advance matters related to the country’s strategic partners.

For his part, Qalibaf briefed the Leader on measures lawmakers have taken since the start of the latest US-“Israeli” war late in February, as well as the parliament’s current and future plans for addressing the country’s issues and challenges.

Iran has warned that any new attack will trigger a far more severe response than previous rounds.

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, said recently that Iranian armed forces have prepared a “more devastating plan” that will not follow the “rules they are familiar with.”

Israel Iran UnitedStates MohammadBaqerQalibaf SayyedMojtabaKhamenei

Comments

  1. Related News
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Iran’s Parliament Speaker Qalibaf: Economic, Military War Discussed

Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Iran’s Parliament Speaker Qalibaf: Economic, Military War Discussed

6 hours ago
Araghchi Warns US Against Renewed Aggression on Iran

Araghchi Warns US Against Renewed Aggression on Iran

18 hours ago
Pezeshkian Says US Threats Undermine Negotiations

Pezeshkian Says US Threats Undermine Negotiations

18 hours ago
Source: Iran Prepared for An All-Out, Multi-Layered, Comprehensive War

Source: Iran Prepared for An All-Out, Multi-Layered, Comprehensive War

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 22-10-2026 Hour: 02:29 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Saree: Yemeni Army Launch Rescue Operation to Save Those on Board
Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree: Saudi Arabia Targets Indian Yacht Near Zuqar Island