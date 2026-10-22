Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Iran’s Parliament Speaker Qalibaf: Economic, Military War Discussed

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, to discuss the latest developments in the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei and Qalibaf discussed the latest developments in the military, economic, and cognitive warfare waged by the US and Israel against Iran.

During the meeting, the Leader called for strengthening the country’s components of power and highlighted the effective role of members of parliament in preserving and consolidating social cohesion and national unity.

He also praised the continued participation of Iranians in public gatherings in support of the Islamic Republic and the armed forces, describing it as “deterrent”.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on the government and parliament to work together to address people’s economic issues, and to advance matters related to the country’s strategic partners.

For his part, Qalibaf briefed the Leader on measures lawmakers have taken since the start of the latest US-“Israeli” war late in February, as well as the parliament’s current and future plans for addressing the country’s issues and challenges.

Iran has warned that any new attack will trigger a far more severe response than previous rounds.

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, said recently that Iranian armed forces have prepared a “more devastating plan” that will not follow the “rules they are familiar with.”