NBC: US Evacuating Middle East Bases as Trump Weighs New Iran Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

The US military has quietly begun withdrawing troops from bases across the Middle East, while Washington is ordering diplomatic personnel to leave several missions in the region, NBC News has reported.

The moves come as President Donald Trump considers launching a new wave of attacks on Iran, and the withdrawals resemble preparations made by the Pentagon and State Department ahead of the initial US-“Israeli” strikes in February, NBC reported on Wednesday, citing two American officials and two people familiar with the matter.

American troops stationed in Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait are among those being relocated, according to the report. Washington reportedly intends to maintain a limited presence at its regional bases, including personnel responsible for air defenses and security.

Ahead of the February 28 aggression, the Pentagon withdrew large numbers of troops from potentially vulnerable bases to shield them from expected Iranian retaliation. Tehran reiterated that Washington of using Gulf residents as “human shields” after thousands of American service members took shelter in civilian hotels and office buildings.

US Central Command spokesman Timothy Hawkins declined to discuss the reported troop movements, saying American forces were regularly repositioned to “optimize mission readiness” and remained prepared to defend US personnel and interests.

The State Department has also ordered non-essential personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, citing escalating attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement against civilian airports and other critical infrastructure.

Reuters reported that Washington was preparing additional diplomatic withdrawals across the Gulf, citing US officials, but State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott described reports of further withdrawals as “inaccurate.”

The developments come amid reports that senior US military officials have presented Trump with options for renewed strikes against Iran. According to NBC, the proposals include attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, underground installations and strategic islands, including Kharg Island, a critical oil export hub, and Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz.

Some of Trump’s advisers, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, have reportedly advocated resuming military operations to increase pressure on Tehran. Others have warned against launching another major campaign without a clearly defined objective.