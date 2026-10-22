IRG Navy: Four Offending Vessels Hit in Northern Gulf

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy announced that four vessels that had used unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz were struck while transferring oil in the northern Gulf, as it warned of retaliation against US bases in the region if Washington continues to force vessels to use unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

The naval forces of IRG continue to manage and control the Strait of Hormuz, the force said in a Thursday statement.

Following previous warnings to maritime companies that violated navigation rules after being misled by the “aggressor US military,” IRG Navy forces monitored and pursued four offending vessels that had previously used unauthorized routes.

The statement said the vessels were discovered transferring oil cargo from ship to ship in the northern central Gulf. All four were struck simultaneously and were burning, it added.

The IRG Navy also added that three other offending vessels suffered incidents and caught fire after striking mines west of the Strait of Hormuz last night. The vessels were stopped, according to the statement.

The naval force said the US has continued to encourage vessels to navigate through an unauthorized passage that has been mined.

The insistence of the United States on this course of action has caused maritime incidents to increase day by day, the statement said.

“The aggressor US military must know that, if this trend continues, the scope of confrontation will extend to the aggressor bases in the region. This is a serious warning,” the statement said.

The warning follows an October 9 declaration by the IRG that action against vessels using unauthorized passages would no longer be confined to the Strait of Hormuz.

At the time, the force said offending vessels would be pursued throughout the region and that punishment for violations would be certain.

Iranian armed forces have maintained control of the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran on February 28.

Tehran has said it will not reopen the strait until Washington meets its demands and takes steps to restore Iran’s trust.