Tesla, BYD Record Strong September Sales Growth Across Europe

By Staff, Agencies

Tesla and Chinese automaker BYD posted significant increases in new car registrations across the European Union in September, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association [ACEA]. Tesla’s registrations jumped 78.6% year-on-year, while BYD more than doubled its sales, recording growth of 111.4%.

Tesla registered 45,866 vehicles in the EU during September, compared with 25,681 in the same month last year. Its market share increased to 4.7%, up from 2.9%.

BYD registered 28,309 vehicles, rising from 13,391 a year earlier. Its share of the EU new car market also grew, reaching 2.9% compared with 1.5% in September 2025.

Despite Tesla’s stronger monthly registration figures, BYD maintained its lead in cumulative registrations for the first nine months of the year. From January to September, BYD’s EU registrations surged 154.4% year-on-year to 206,002 vehicles, surpassing Tesla’s 188,035 units, which represented an increase of 68.9%.

During the same period, BYD’s EU market share climbed to 2.4% from 1%, while Tesla’s rose to 2.2% from 1.4%.

The figures cover all new passenger cars registered by the two manufacturers, rather than exclusively comparing battery-electric vehicles.

Tesla’s September rebound follows a difficult start to 2025, when its EU registrations plunged 50.3% year-on-year to 7,517 vehicles in January. Across the wider European market, including the EU, European Free Trade Association [EFTA] countries and the United Kingdom, Tesla’s registrations fell 45.2% to 9,945 units that month.

The downturn continued through the first half of the year. Tesla’s registrations across the broader European market declined 33.2% to 109,879 vehicles, while its market share dropped to 1.6% from 2.4% a year earlier. This decline also created a weaker comparison base for the subsequent recovery.

In September, Tesla’s registrations across the EU, EFTA countries and the UK rose 72.5% year-on-year to 68,776 vehicles. Its market share increased to 5%, compared with 3.2% a year earlier.

BYD also recorded strong growth across the wider region, registering 49,953 vehicles in September, up 98.7% year-on-year. Its market share rose to 3.7% from 2%.

For the January-September period, BYD’s registrations across the broader European market climbed 134.6% to 283,997 vehicles, exceeding Tesla’s 260,575 registrations, which marked a 50% increase year-on-year.

BYD’s market share across the region reached 2.7%, up from 1.2%, while Tesla’s increased to 2.5% from 1.7%.

The latest figures highlight the strong growth of both automakers in Europe, with Tesla recording a substantial monthly rebound in September while BYD continued to lead in cumulative registrations for the first nine months of the year.