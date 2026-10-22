NYT: US, “Israel” Prepare for Possible New Strikes on Iran After Midterm Elections

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and “Israel” have developed plans for renewed military strikes against Iran following the US midterm elections, raising concerns over the possibility of another escalation in the region, according to a report by The New York Times published Wednesday.

Citing US officials and individuals familiar with the discussions, the newspaper reported that military preparations for a potential short but intensive campaign have advanced, with US and “Israeli” forces increasing exercises, including flights over Iraq to rehearse possible strike operations.

Potential targets include Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile and drone capabilities and energy infrastructure. The plans could also involve an attack on Pickaxe Mountain, a deeply buried site associated with Iran’s nuclear program.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth met with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the “Israeli” entity this week to discuss the possibility of renewed attacks on Iran, according to the report.

However, a decision to launch another military campaign remains uncertain. The newspaper noted that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly rejected proposals to resume major combat operations this year, despite continued military planning and pressure surrounding Iran.

Earlier this month, Trump said Washington would not attack Iran before the midterm elections, pointing to what he described as “productive discussions” between the two sides.

A White House official told The New York Times that the administration would not comment on military plans that “may or may not exist.” The official added that Trump intends to keep all options available to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The preparations come amid the continuing fallout from the war launched by the United States and “Israel” against Iran on February 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone operations across the region, while the conflict severely disrupted regional security and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global energy supplies.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts have made little progress. A memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in June, following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, has reportedly stalled amid disagreements, including over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The possibility of renewed strikes threatens to deepen an already volatile regional confrontation. While Washington and “Israel” appear to be preparing military options, no final decision by Trump to authorize another attack has been confirmed. Any further escalation would risk worsening regional instability and inflicting additional costs on countries already affected by the conflict.