EU Electric Vehicle Registrations Surge 73% as Petrol and Diesel Sales Decline

By Staff, Agencies

Battery-electric vehicle registrations in the European Union jumped 72.9% year-on-year in September 2026, reaching 290,117 units, as demand for conventional petrol and diesel cars continued to weaken, according to data released Thursday by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association [ACEA].

The increase contributed to broader growth in the EU automotive market, with total new passenger car registrations rising 9.3% to 971,048 vehicles during the month.

Electric vehicle sales recorded particularly strong gains in major European markets. Registrations of battery-electric cars more than doubled in France, climbing 107.5%, while Germany posted a 94.7% increase. Spain and Italy also recorded significant growth, with registrations rising 71.7% and 47.3%, respectively.

Other electrified vehicle categories also expanded in September. Hybrid-electric registrations increased 7.3% year-on-year to 330,693 units, while plug-in hybrid registrations rose 11.7% to 102,267 vehicles.

In contrast, petrol car registrations fell 23.4%, while diesel registrations dropped 29.6%, highlighting the continued shift in consumer demand away from traditional combustion engines.

During the first nine months of 2026, battery-electric registrations across the EU increased 48.5% year-on-year to approximately 1.93 million vehicles. Their share of the new car market rose to 22.7%, compared with 16.1% during the same period in 2025.

The growth positioned battery-electric vehicles as the EU’s second-most popular powertrain category, behind hybrid-electric cars.

ACEA said demand for electrified vehicles remained resilient despite rising energy prices and geopolitical challenges. Government measures supporting vehicle purchases and an expanding selection of models have helped sustain consumer interest.

Germany remained the largest market for battery-electric vehicles, recording 604,144 registrations between January and September, an increase of 58.1% year-on-year. France followed with 387,342 units, up 79.1%.

Belgium registered 125,220 battery-electric vehicles, marking a 15.7% increase, while Denmark recorded 124,049 units, up 40.3%.

Hybrid-electric vehicles, including full and mild hybrids, continued to dominate the EU market during the first nine months of the year. Registrations rose 10.7% to 3.09 million units, giving the category a market share of 36.3%.

Plug-in hybrids also recorded strong growth, with registrations climbing 18.6% to 860,257 vehicles. Their share of the market increased to 10.1%, up from 9% a year earlier.

Italy led the growth in plug-in hybrid registrations, with a 72.4% increase, followed by Spain at 34.7% and Germany at 13.7%.

Meanwhile, petrol-powered vehicles continued to lose ground. Registrations declined 19.1% to approximately 1.8 million units during the January-September period, reducing their market share to 21.2% from 27.7%.

Diesel vehicles experienced a similar downturn, with registrations falling 19.5% to 602,206 units. Their share of the EU market dropped to 7.1%, compared with 9.3% a year earlier.

Overall, new passenger car registrations in the EU increased 5.7% year-on-year to 8.52 million units during the first nine months of 2026.

Across the broader European market, including the EU, the European Free Trade Association [EFTA] countries and the United Kingdom, battery-electric registrations rose 59.9% in September to 416,433 vehicles. For the January-September period, registrations increased 41.9% to 2.55 million units.

The latest figures underscore the accelerating transition toward electrified vehicles across Europe, with battery-electric and hybrid models gaining market share as demand for petrol and diesel cars declines. Although hybrids remain the most popular powertrain choice, the rapid growth of fully electric vehicles signals a significant shift in the region’s automotive market.