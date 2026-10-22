US Lawmaker Says “Israel’s” Gaza Genocide Continues, Urges Halt to American Bomb Transfers

By Staff, Agencies

US Congresswoman Delia Ramirez has warned that the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza has not ended, calling on Congress to pass legislation blocking the transfer of American bombs and other munitions to “Israel” as Palestinian civilians continue to face deadly attacks and severe humanitarian hardship.

In a statement published Wednesday on X, the Illinois Democrat accused “Israel” of committing genocide against Palestinians with financial and military support from American taxpayers.

“Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians, paid for by American taxpayers,” Ramirez said.

She also highlighted the continued killing of children and families in Gaza amid ongoing “Israeli” airstrikes, warning that approximately half a million Palestinians were expected to lose access to food and humanitarian assistance.

“Whether by bombs or through starvation, the genocide has not ended. We must end it,” Ramirez said, urging lawmakers to pass her proposed Block the Bombs Act.

The legislation, introduced last year as H.R. 3565, was co-sponsored by Democratic lawmakers Sara Jacobs, Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan. It seeks to prevent US transfers to “Israel” of several categories of weapons and ammunition used in military operations.

The bill specifically targets BLU-109 bunker-busting bombs, MK80-series bombs, variants of the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb, Joint Direct Attack Munitions [JDAMs], SPICE gliding bomb assemblies and 120mm tank ammunition and 155mm artillery ammunition, including white phosphorus munitions.

Ramirez’s appeal comes amid the devastating humanitarian consequences of the war on Gaza, which began in October 2023. According to the figures cited in the report, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been martyred and over 175,000 injured, while approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure has suffered damage.

The report also cites figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry indicating that violations of the ceasefire by “Israel” have martyred 1,534 Palestinians and injured another 5,486.

Ramirez’s intervention has renewed attention on Washington’s military assistance to “Israel” and congressional efforts to restrict weapons transfers amid mounting Palestinian civilian casualties and humanitarian needs.

The proposed legislation seeks to use US arms-transfer policy as a means of limiting military support for “Israel.” Its future will depend on congressional action, as debate continues over American responsibility for the consequences of the conflict and the protection of Palestinian civilians.