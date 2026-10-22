Hillary Clinton Opposes Congressional Term Limits, Says Voters Should Decide

By Staff, Agencies

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has rejected proposals to impose term limits on elected officials, arguing that voters should have the final say over how long their representatives remain in office.

Speaking Wednesday during an interview with journalist and podcast host Kara Swisher, Clinton described term limits as an unnecessary restriction on the democratic process, responding to Swisher’s support for measures to limit elected officials’ time in office based on age, years of service or the number of terms served.

“I don’t agree about term limits. I think term limits are artificial,” Clinton said.

She argued that voters already have the power to remove representatives they believe should no longer hold office.

“I think voters get to make the choice, and if somebody you and I think shouldn’t be running again, then vote against them,” she added.

Clinton’s comments come amid renewed debate in the United States over whether members of Congress should face restrictions on the number of terms they can serve.

Members of the House of Representatives are elected to two-year terms, while senators serve six-year terms. However, neither chamber imposes limits on the number of times lawmakers can seek re-election.

Supporters of congressional term limits argue that restricting the length of service could encourage political renewal, reduce the advantages enjoyed by incumbents and prevent elected officials from remaining in power for decades.

Opponents counter that such restrictions could undermine voters’ freedom to retain experienced representatives. They also warn that term limits could increase the influence of unelected congressional staff, lobbyists and special-interest groups by reducing lawmakers’ institutional experience.

Introducing term limits for members of Congress would require an amendment to the US Constitution. Such an amendment must receive approval from two-thirds of both the House and Senate and be ratified by three-quarters of the states. Alternatively, it can be proposed through a constitutional convention requested by two-thirds of state legislatures.

The US presidency is subject to a separate constitutional restriction under the 22nd Amendment, which generally limits presidents to two elected terms.

Clinton, who was the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in 2016, has previously opposed both mandatory retirement ages and term limits for elected officials. Her position reflects her longstanding argument that voters should assess candidates individually and determine their political futures through elections.

The debate over congressional term limits continues to highlight differing views on political accountability, institutional experience and voters’ authority to decide who represents them in Washington.