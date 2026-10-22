Yemeni Armed Forces: Four Military Operations Target Saudi Sites in Riyadh, Dammam, Yanbu and Abha

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced four military operations targeting sites in Saudi Arabia over the past 48 hours, in response to what they described as an intensified Saudi campaign against Yemen.

The forces reported strikes on locations in Riyadh, Dammam, Yanbu and Abha, warned Riyadh against targeting Yemeni tribes and pledged to continue their operations until the aggression and blockade against Yemen end.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement: