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Yemeni Armed Forces: Four Military Operations Target Saudi Sites in Riyadh, Dammam, Yanbu and Abha
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The Yemeni Armed Forces announced four military operations targeting sites in Saudi Arabia over the past 48 hours, in response to what they described as an intensified Saudi campaign against Yemen.
The forces reported strikes on locations in Riyadh, Dammam, Yanbu and Abha, warned Riyadh against targeting Yemeni tribes and pledged to continue their operations until the aggression and blockade against Yemen end.
The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement:
In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
{Whoever transgresses against you, you transgress likewise against him}
Over the past 100 days of its latest campaign of aggression and escalation, the Saudi enemy has carried out more than 2,900 airstrikes and missile attacks against civilian sites in our beloved country. These attacks have resulted in dozens of crimes and left more than 562 people martyred or wounded, most of them women and children.
In response to this major escalation against our country and people, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out four specialized military operations over the past 48 hours, using ballistic missiles and drones.
The first operation targeted the Ministry of Defense building in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The strike directly hit its target, by God’s grace.
The second targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, disrupting air traffic at the airport.
The third targeted Saudi Aramco’s facilities in Yanbu. The strike directly hit its target, by God’s grace, and sparked a fire at the site.
The fourth operation targeted Abha International Airport, with a direct hit on its target, by God’s grace.
Following the successful enforcement of the maritime blockade against the Saudi enemy through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait at the southern entrance to the Red Sea, the Saudi regime has attempted to reroute its oil tankers toward the northern Red Sea.
The Yemeni Armed Forces stress that the Saudi enemy’s threat to target Yemeni tribes will not go unanswered. Should Saudi Arabia act on this threat, the consequences will be catastrophic and unpredictable. We will resort to major options that we had not wished to pursue, and Saudi Arabia will bear full responsibility for the consequences.
The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue operations deep inside Saudi territory in defense of our country and people. We will continue to enforce the equation of blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation and target the Saudi enemy’s military buildups until the aggression stops and the blockade on our country is lifted.
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs, the Best Protector and the Best Helper.
Long live Yemen, free, dignified and independent.
Victory belongs to Yemen and to all the free people of this Ummah.
Sanaa – 11 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH
Corresponding to October 22, 2026
Issued by the Yemeni Armed Force
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