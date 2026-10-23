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Araghchi Slams Macron’s Flip-Flop on Iran Nuclear Deal: Get Your Story Straight

Araghchi Slams Macron’s Flip-Flop on Iran Nuclear Deal: Get Your Story Straight
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By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has publicly challenged French President Emmanuel Macron over his shifting positions on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], urging him to “get your story straight.”

In a post on X on Thursday night, Araghchi recalled Macron’s firm stance before the US Congress in 2018, just before then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear agreement. At the time, Macron declared that “France won’t leave the JCPOA, because we signed it.”

Today, however, Macron claims he has always opposed “any form of nuclear activity” in Iran, a position Araghchi described as inconsistent with the French leader’s earlier public commitments.

The remarks come as Iran continues to defend its right to peaceful nuclear energy under the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] and the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, while facing an unlawful US-"Israeli" aggression.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country has adhered to its international obligations, only to see the deal abandoned by Washington and undermined by its European partners.

Iran has consistently stated that it will not accept restrictions that go beyond its NPT rights or submit to pressure that seeks to deny the country the benefits of a deal it faithfully implemented for years after its signing.

Iran france abbas araghchi macron

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Last Update: 23-10-2026 Hour: 02:50 Beirut Timing

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