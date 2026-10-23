“Israeli” Military Questions Netanyahu’s Goals from War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” “Maariv” daily reported that the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements about instructing the military to overthrow the Iranian government and prevent Iran’s nuclear program have drawn widespread and explicit criticism within the “Israeli” military and security establishment.

Citing sources within the military and security establishment, “Maariv” reported that Netanyahu’s stated war objectives are unattainable for any army in the world.

According to the newspaper, the security establishment believes the “Israeli” military can weaken Iran’s government but is entirely incapable of overthrowing it.

Separately, i24NEWS quoted senior “Israeli” military officials as saying there was “no reason to attack Iran before the elections.”

The reported criticism underscores the gap between Netanyahu’s stated objectives and what “Israeli” military and security officials believe can be achieved. While the “Israeli” military may be able to weaken Iran, the sources cited by “Maariv” said it can’t bring about regime change.

The security establishment also argued that the “Israeli” military could delay Iran’s nuclear program for a limited period but lacks the ability to prevent it completely and decisively.

The latest report follows an earlier critique by “Maariv” of Netanyahu’s presentation of 10 points outlining “Israel’s security concept.”

The newspaper highlighted a gap between Netanyahu’s declarations and reality. His 10 points included “preventing the acquisition of nuclear weapons, deterrence, warning, initiative and maneuver, critical thinking, defense, alliances, technology and independence in force-building, the battle for consciousness, victory, and the spirit of the people.”

“Maariv” described the statements as “empty in substance,” arguing that they contained no genuine plan for achieving security. The newspaper also mocked the presentation, suggesting that if Netanyahu had submitted the document as an academic paper at a university, it would have been referred to a disciplinary committee on suspicion of copying from artificial intelligence.

The criticism comes just five days before the “Israeli” occupation forces face the scheduled Knesset elections, which are due to take place next week.

Earlier, Hebrew Channel 12 reported that “Israeli” security and political figures affiliated with the Change Bloc called on Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to use all means available to prevent a possible attack on Iran before the legislative elections, except in cases of “a genuine and urgent need.”

According to Yaron Avraham, the channel’s political affairs correspondent, the messages were delivered to Zamir in recent days and urged him to stand firmly against any move to attack Iran before the elections. The appeals were addressed directly to Zamir amid deep-rooted mistrust of the heads of “Mossad and Shin Bet”.

The figures warned that an attack on Iran could “turn the tables and change the equation,” potentially having a significant impact on the election results.

They urged that any attack that could be delayed should be postponed, arguing that political developments could alter the situation and that no step capable of significantly affecting the election results should be taken.