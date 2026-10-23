Iran’s Araghchi: US Spent $11 Billion Defending ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted a list detailing the billions of taxpayer dollars spent by the US in support of the “Israeli” entity.

“The US has over the past three years spent $11 BILLION in taxpayer money on missile defense for ‘Israel’,” he said in an X post on October 23.

Araghchi added that the US has "fired more interceptors defending ‘Israel’ than ‘Israel’ has. That is not a symbiotic relationship. It is a parasitic one."

Reuters reported in September that the US war on Iran cost Washington $38 billion. The Congressional Budget Office added that the bill could continue to grow by another $3 billion every month the war persists.

The estimate covers the cost from the beginning of the war earlier this year through August 1.

The Congressional Budget Office further noted that the war could push US inflation 0.5% higher during the first three months of 2027.

Washington's financial strain caused by the war on Iran comes alongside increased pressure on its military stockpiles.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the depletion of munitions accounts for a majority of the war's cost. It adds that replenishing some of the depleted stockpiles can take as long as five years.