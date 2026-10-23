Heroic Shooting Op. Near Al-Khalil Leaves 6 “Israeli” Soldiers Wounded, 4 Critically

By Staff, Agencies

Six “Israeli” occupation soldiers were wounded, four of them critically, in a shooting operation targeting occupation forces near the entrance to Farsh Al-Hawa, northwest of occupied Al-Khalil [“Hebron”], on Friday morning.

According to “Israeli” media reports, the operation took place at approximately 7:30 a.m. and was described as “severe.”

The “Walla!” news outlet reported that the target was a reserve battalion belonging to the “Israeli” “Home Front” Command, while Channel 14 said that the shooting struck a military tower near the “Telem” settlement, resulting in casualties.

Palestinian local media reported that two young Palestinian men were martyred during a subsequent armed confrontation with occupation forces. Footage circulated by “Israeli” media showed the body of one of the two men.

“Yedioth Ahronoth” reported that the prolonged exchange of fire delayed the evacuation of the wounded soldiers.

Following the operation, occupation forces imposed a closure on the area, while military activity intensified around the site. Helicopters were flying extensively overhead, as the forces appeared to be preparing for further raids.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” media reported that the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had convened an urgent security meeting in response to the incident.

The operation comes amid an increased deployment of “Israeli” military reinforcements across the occupied West Bank in recent days, alongside a rise in settler attacks against Palestinians.

Palestinian sources have accused settlers of carrying out attacks in coordination with occupation forces, saying that the military provides protection for settlers during assaults on Palestinian communities.