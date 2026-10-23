IRG: US Suffers Strategic Defeat in War Against Iran, Fails to Achieve Its Objectives

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ [IRG] spokesperson Brigadier General Mohebbi declared that the United States suffered strategic defeats in its war against Iran, asserting that Washington failed to achieve its objectives including regime change and the fragmentation of the country.

“The enemy sought regime change and the breakup of Iran, but divided its objectives into 13 smaller goals and failed to achieve any of them,” Mohebbi stated.

Mohebbi identified the erosion of Washington’s credibility as a guarantor of regional security and energy supplies as one of the most significant strategic consequences of the war.

He described the damage to Washington’s credibility as a guarantor of regional security and energy supplies as one of the most significant strategic defeats suffered by the United States during the war.

“The US suffered strategic defeats at Iran’s hands in this war. One of the most significant was the blow to its credibility as a guarantor of regional security and the security of energy supplies,” he said.

Challenging Washington’s longstanding justification for maintaining a military presence across West Asia, Mohebbi argued that the conflict had exposed the limitations of the American security framework despite its extensive military deployments and regional infrastructure.

“For years, the US claimed that its presence in the region guaranteed security. But the war showed that despite its large naval fleet and numerous regional bases, it struggled to ensure security and reopen the Strait,” the IRG spokesperson stated.

Mohebbi also argued that the war had exposed vulnerabilities in the intelligence and security infrastructure underpinning American military operations.

“The war has called US claims of intelligence superiority into question and exposed the vulnerability of its intelligence centers and bases,” he said.

Addressing the reputational consequences of the conflict, Mohebbi linked the damage to Washington’s international standing to both the Epstein case and the attack on the Minab school, which he said resulted in the martyrdom of children.

“The US had already lost some credibility over the Epstein case. Its targeting of the Minab school and the killing of children further damaged its reputation and standing,” he stated.

Mohebbi’s statements frame the conflict as a strategic setback for Washington, arguing that the United States failed to achieve its objectives while suffering damage to its credibility, regional security posture and claims of intelligence superiority.