France Bolsters Security Ahead of Saturday Protests, Deploys Police Trainees

By Staff, Agencies

France will deploy police academy trainees to support security operations during nationwide demonstrations on Saturday, as authorities ramp up security measures and impose restrictions on public gatherings, broadcaster BFMTV reported Friday.

According to the report, the French National Police Directorate has called on volunteer trainees nearing the completion of their training to reinforce police forces at various locations across the country.

The trainees will be tasked with guarding buildings and handling administrative duties at police stations, allowing experienced officers to focus on more sensitive security operations. However, they will not be deployed on the front lines, as a 2022 law prohibits trainees from participating in crowd control and public order operations. BFMTV reported that several dozen trainees had already volunteered.

The French government has announced a large-scale security operation for Saturday’s demonstrations, seeking to exceed the 60,000 security personnel deployed nationwide during the October 17 protests, which were accompanied by damage to businesses and public buildings.

Jean-Didier Berger, a minister delegate to the Interior Ministry, said Thursday that the number of personnel deployed on Saturday would be 20% higher than during the previous demonstrations.

The planned deployment will also include Sentinelle military personnel, elite units from the GIGN and RAID and riot police.

Authorities have introduced additional restrictions across the Paris metropolitan area, including bans on transporting fuel and flammable gases, carrying protective equipment within 100 meters [328 feet] of a school, and possessing fireworks mortars.

Paris police have also imposed a nighttime curfew for adults and minors around Place de la République and Les Halles, running from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Thursday evening through Sunday.

President Emmanuel Macron announced at a security council meeting on Thursday that demonstrations not organized by trade unions should be prohibited in the coming days, particularly on Saturday, “wherever possible.”

Regional prefects have been instructed to review requests from trade unions and propose alternative routes intended to protect city centers, businesses and public buildings. Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said restrictions on demonstrations organized outside the trade union framework would be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Following Macron’s announcement, regional authorities approved only one of the two routes requested for Saturday’s demonstration in Paris. They also prohibited all gatherings in Lyon and in parts of Nice’s city center, according to Franceinfo.

In the Bouches-du-Rhône department, authorities announced a blanket ban on demonstrations on Saturday, including in Marseille. The prohibition applies even to protests addressing issues other than purchasing power.

Meanwhile, the Nord prefecture announced a ban on all demonstrations and gatherings in Lille’s city center on Saturday.

The measures come as French authorities prepare for another round of nationwide protests, with expanded security deployments and restrictions on demonstrations expected to shape the response to public mobilization.