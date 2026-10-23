Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah praised the operation carried out by Hamouda and Firas Al-Ja’ba at the Farsh Al-Hawa checkpoint in Al-Khalil [“Hebron”], which left several “Israeli” occupation forces personnel dead or wounded.

The group described the operation as a legitimate response to continued Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah praises the heroic self-sacrificing operation carried out by the two martyrs, Hamouda and Firas Al-Ja’ba, in the city of Al-Khalil [“Hebron”] at the Farsh Al-Hawa checkpoint, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries among the Zionist “Israeli” occupation forces.

Hezbollah condemns the continued settlement expansion, demolitions and land-clearing projects in the West Bank and Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], which aim to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land. It stresses that the heroic operation in Al-Khalil [“Hebron”] is a natural and legitimate response to the ongoing crimes committed by the “Israeli” enemy against the Palestinian people, including killing, genocide, destruction and the desecration of holy sites.

The operation also reaffirms that the Palestinian people, who continue to confront these crimes with patience and steadfastness, will not abandon their land or holy sites. They will remain committed to their rights and continue along the path of resistance until their land is liberated, no matter the sacrifices or cost.

Extending its condolences and congratulations to the steadfast Palestinian people and the families of the two martyrs, Hezbollah expresses its confidence that all enemy attempts to break the people’s will, subjugate them and force them into surrender will fail in the face of their remarkable resilience, steadfastness, sacrifices, commitment to their rights and rejection of oppression and tyranny.

Friday, October 23, 2026

11 Jumada Al-Awwal 1448 AH