7.0-Magnitude Earthquake in Tibet Kills 16, Injures 54 as Rescue Efforts Intensify

By Staff, Agencies

At least 16 people were killed and 54 others injured after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Baqen County in Nagqu City, in southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, commonly known as Tibet, late Thursday, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered comprehensive search and rescue operations for missing people and called for prompt medical treatment for those injured in the disaster.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management raised the country’s national earthquake emergency response level from Level IV to Level III on Friday, dispatching a work team to coordinate and support rescue and relief operations in the affected area.

The National Fire and Rescue Force mobilized 350 rescuers and 83 vehicles to assist with the emergency response. By 6:30 a.m. Friday [2230 GMT Thursday], 120 rescuers and 27 vehicles had reached the affected area, while the remaining personnel and equipment were still en route.

Authorities have also organized the delivery of emergency supplies to support residents affected by the earthquake. According to Xinhua, the relief materials include 1,000 prefabricated housing units, 3,239 tents, 2,821 folding beds and 4,280 quilts.

The United States Geological Survey [USGS] reported that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers [6.2 miles], approximately 183 kilometers [114 miles] from Nagqu.

The USGS issued a yellow alert for shaking-related fatalities, indicating the possibility of casualties, alongside an orange alert for economic losses, warning that significant damage could occur across a wide area.

The agency estimated that economic losses would amount to less than 1% of China’s gross domestic product, noting that earthquakes at this alert level have previously required regional or national responses.

The USGS also warned that communities in the affected region generally live in buildings vulnerable to earthquake shaking, increasing the risk of damage and casualties.

Rescue operations and emergency relief efforts are continuing as authorities work to assess the full extent of the destruction and provide assistance to affected communities.