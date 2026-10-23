Typhoon Champi Claims One Life, Injures 94 in Taiwan and Disrupts Air Travel

By Staff, Agencies

At least one person has been killed and 94 others injured as Typhoon Champi approaches Taiwan, bringing heavy rainfall and storms that have disrupted transportation and prompted widespread precautionary measures, according to the Central Emergency Operations Center [CEOC].

Authorities ordered schools and offices to close across most of Taiwan, which has a population of approximately 24 million, as well as on the outlying islands of Penghu and Matsu. Taitung County was excluded from the closures, Focus Taiwan reported.

The fatality was reported in Liuqiu Township, located in southern Pingtung County. The CEOC said severe weather conditions and heavy rainfall had caused traffic and other accidents, leaving 94 people injured, including two foreign nationals.

As the typhoon approached, nearly 1,300 people were evacuated to safer locations, with most of them coming from Hualien County along Taiwan’s eastern coast.

The storm has also severely disrupted air and sea transportation. According to Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration, 977 flights had been canceled since Thursday night, including 262 domestic flights and 715 international and cross-strait services.

Additionally, 96 ferry sailings across 10 routes were suspended due to the worsening weather conditions.

Authorities continue to monitor the storm and its potential impact as Taiwan braces for further disruption from heavy rainfall and strong winds.