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Trump Targets Ilhan Omar with Unsubstantiated Fraud Claims, Demands Her Resignation

Trump Targets Ilhan Omar with Unsubstantiated Fraud Claims, Demands Her Resignation
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By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has called for Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota to resign, accusing her of identity fraud without presenting evidence establishing the allegation. Omar’s office has firmly rejected the claims, calling them “completely false.”

In a Thursday post on his Truth Social platform, Trump demanded Omar’s immediate resignation, alleging that she had used a false name when she was sworn into Congress. He also called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to declare her seat vacant.

Trump claimed that Omar’s real name was Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a name that shares a surname with her former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. He further accused the congresswoman of admitting to fraud, although Omar has made no such admission.

The accusations followed an October 21 Justice Department court filing connected to a federal search of Omar’s Washington, DC, residence. The document referred to the congresswoman as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar,” but prosecutors did not explain the alternative name or establish that she had committed any wrongdoing.

Omar’s spokesperson rejected Trump’s allegations in a statement to Fox News, saying: “This is completely false. Ilhan Omar is her real name.”

Federal agents searched Omar’s home on October 12 as part of an investigation into possible false statements in immigration and citizenship records. The investigation’s existence, however, does not establish that the allegations against her are true.

Omar, who became a US citizen in 2000, has denied wrongdoing and accused the Trump administration of weaponizing the investigation to intimidate her ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Trump’s demand for Omar’s resignation has intensified the political confrontation between the president and the Minnesota Democrat. Despite his public accusations, no court has established that Omar used a fraudulent identity, and the cited Justice Department filing does not prove the claims Trump has made against her.

DonaldTrump UnitedStates IlhanOmar

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