Sanders Pledges $1 Million to El-Sayed Amid AIPAC Spending Plans

By Staff, Agencies

Senator Bernie Sanders has donated $1 million to Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed after learning that the pro-“Israel” lobbying group AIPAC was preparing to spend up to $9 million against him, The New York Times reported.

Sanders transferred the funds on Wednesday and began contacting fellow progressives to encourage additional contributions, according to the report. El-Sayed, a physician, would become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate if he wins the race.

The 85-year-old Vermont independent told the Times that his fundraising effort was intended to counter what he described as outrageous campaign spending and encourage others to support El-Sayed.

By Wednesday night, 12 Democrats had pledged a combined $300,000, according to a list provided by Sanders’s office. The contributors included Senators Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, and Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

Sanders acknowledged that the contributions were far below the sums AIPAC and billionaire-backed super PACs could spend. However, he said the effort was intended to demonstrate support for El-Sayed and for democracy.

The donation followed an earlier contribution of $250,000 in the first week of October to the Abdul for Michigan Victory Fund, a joint committee involving El-Sayed’s campaign, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Michigan Democratic State Central Committee.

Sanders began October with $22.4 million in his campaign account, among the largest war chests held by a sitting senator.

According to the report, AIPAC’s planned spending would support Republican nominee Mike Rogers, a former congressman.

The move would be unusual for the organization, which rarely backs a Republican in a general election. Rogers indicated during an October 8 debate that he would welcome the support. AIPAC has not publicly commented on the reported plans.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has also contributed to El-Sayed’s campaign, donating $1 million last week while campaigning alongside him in Michigan.

Sanders has clashed with AIPAC for years over the Democratic Party’s direction. Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, he described the struggle to the Times as a battle over the party’s future.