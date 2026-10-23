Canada Restricts Diplomats’ Contact With US Election Candidates

By Staff, Agencies

Canadian diplomats stationed in the United States have reportedly been instructed to avoid contact with candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, in a move aimed at preventing accusations of interference from the Trump administration, The Hill reported, citing multiple accounts.

Bloomberg first reported the restrictions on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Under written instructions distributed earlier this week, Canadian personnel are prohibited from meeting candidates or sharing rooms with them without special approval.

Diplomats may still meet with outgoing lawmakers who are not seeking reelection, but they are barred from being photographed with those lawmakers or any other American elected officials. The restrictions will remain in effect through Election Day.

A Canadian government spokesperson told The Hill that diplomats are routinely instructed to scale back public events and stakeholder outreach during elections in their host countries. The spokesperson said initial guidance for the US campaign season was issued on October 1.

The issue was subsequently discussed during a routine meeting between the US mission and officials at headquarters in Ottawa last week. A summary of the main points was circulated to mission staff on Tuesday.

The reports followed the publication of a memo from the US Embassy in Canada accusing Canadian politicians of attempting to influence American elections. Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford denied the allegations, according to the Associated Press.

The memo singled out Industry Minister Mélanie Joly for arguing publicly that US tariffs on Canadian goods were hurting Republican-leaning states.

It also criticized her role in promoting an anti-tariff advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan that aired during the 2025 World Series. The document further stated that 11 Canadians had been charged with illegally voting in US elections between 2012 and 2026.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated since trade negotiations collapsed in August. President Donald Trump subsequently imposed 50% tariffs on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian products, prompting Carney to announce retaliatory levies that he said would match the American measures dollar for dollar.

On Wednesday, Carney said the tariffs had increased costs for American consumers and confirmed that he had discussed the issue extensively with Trump.