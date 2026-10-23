Qalibaf Urges Protesters to Focus on Accountability

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has urged protesters in Western countries to remain focused on accountability and resist efforts to divide them along identity lines, linking the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Gaza, the war on Iran and corruption to what he described as the same “top cabal.”

In a post on X on Friday, Qalibaf outlined what he called a “playbook” used to redirect public discontent, arguing that those seeking to avoid scrutiny shift protests “from vertical to horizontal” before shaming people for speaking out.

“Hold the line,” he wrote, describing Epstein, Gaza, the war on Iran and corruption as “signals” pointing to the same “top cabal.” He contrasted these issues with debates over who is “native” and “non-native,” which he characterized as distractions intended to divert attention from accountability.

“Don’t let them change the subject to dodge accountability,” Qalibaf added.

His remarks come amid protests across France and other European countries over rising living costs, strained public services, education conditions and housing affordability, alongside demonstrations in the United States against President Donald Trump’s policies.

In France, nationwide demonstrations have focused on the cost-of-living crisis and rising fuel prices, with trade unions and supporters of the Yellow Vest movement joining calls for better living conditions.

The unrest followed a student-led movement that began in late September in Créteil, southeast of Paris, over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating school buildings.

The demonstrations have since expanded to include students, workers and other groups. While many have remained peaceful, some have involved clashes with police and property damage in Paris, Marseille and Lyon.

Similar grievances have fueled protests elsewhere in Europe. In Italy, demonstrations over living costs, education and public services have been accompanied by clashes and arrests.

In Spain and Portugal, housing shortages and soaring rents have prompted rallies and encampments, while protests in Albania have reflected anger over alleged corruption, unemployment and poor education standards.

Belgium has also seen demonstrations involving students, teachers and trade unions over living conditions and public services.

In the United States, anti-Trump protests have continued over issues including immigration enforcement, deportations and the administration’s broader policies.

Nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations on October 18 drew protesters opposing an expansion of presidential power, while migration policy has remained a major source of opposition.

Trump, meanwhile, has linked European protests, particularly those in France, to immigration. Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, he described the French demonstrations as a “full on revolution” and said the situation was “mostly immigration.”

“If you don't stop the immigration problem, you're not going to have a country left,” Trump said of his message to French President Emmanuel Macron, adding that he had made similar remarks to Germany and the United Kingdom.