Netanyahu: End to US Military Aid to ‘Israel’ Only A Matter of Time

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that US military aid to “Israel” will end, as recent polls show that 56% of Americans support reducing or ending the assistance.

Speaking to Hebrew Channel 10 broadcaster on Friday, Netanyahu warned that the “Israeli” entity must prepare for the possibility that Washington will stop providing military assistance: “This is over, and it will end. It is only a matter of time.”

“If you think we are going to continue receiving what I secured twice, and that is tens of billions of dollars in American aid, prepare yourselves and get used to the fact that it will not happen, because America has changed,” he added.

Under a 2016 agreement with Washington, “Israel” receives $38 billion in US military assistance over a 10-year period ending in 2028.

The warning comes as polling indicates that opposition to US military assistance to “Israel” amid its genocidal assault on Gaza has become widespread.

A Chicago Council on Global Affairs survey published on October 5 found that 56% of Americans want aid to “Israel” reduced or stopped, including 35% who support ending it entirely.

Negative views of “Israel” have also increased, with the Chicago Council survey recording an average favorability rating of 44 out of 100, the lowest level in its polling record dating back to 1978.

Opposition also extends to “Israel’s” military aggression in the region, with a Chicago Council survey finding that 68% of Americans believed the US-“Israel” war against Iran had not been worth fighting.

Netanyahu revealed that he had ordered preparations for possible economic and banking sanctions against “Israel”, directing officials to develop ways to reduce the entity’s vulnerability to financial restrictions and explore blockchain technology as one possible option.

“You have to understand that there could be sanctions, including banking sanctions. You need to prepare an economy that can get around them,” he cautioned.

Netanyahu’s warning came four days before “Israel’s” October 27 Knesset elections, amid debate over relations with Western allies and the potential economic consequences of international sanctions linked to the genocide in Gaza and the expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank.