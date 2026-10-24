Iran: US Can only Dream of Returning to Gulf

By Staff, Agencies

The Chief of the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi stressed that Tehran will never allow US military vessels to enter the Gulf.

He further unveiled that US naval forces are no longer capable of approaching the waters surrounding the strategic waterway.

Abdollahi made the remarks while pointing to successive US military defeats in West Asia.

He further mentioned that Iran’s Armed Forces have rendered the US Navy ineffective, despite Washington’s portrayal of the force as a symbol of American power and its use to threaten countries in the region and beyond.

“The US president must only dream of their military and army entering the Gulf again. They will take this wish to their graves,” Abdollahi said.

“We will under no circumstances and at no time allow US military vessels to enter the Gulf,” he added.

The senior commander also questioned US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that Iran’s nuclear facilities have been destroyed, while Washington continued to insist that Tehran must not possess nuclear weapons - a claim repeatedly rejected by the Islamic Republic.

“If you have destroyed everything, then what is the meaning of repeating this delusion?” Abdollahi said, describing the statements as meaningless and contradictory.

He argued that they were intended to mislead public opinion worldwide, particularly in the United States.

He also challenged Washington’s assertions that Iran’s military capabilities have been eliminated, asking why US warships and military forces have not dared to approach the Strait of Hormuz or Iran’s maritime and land borders.

Iran’s strategy, he went on, is to ensure that the longer the confrontation continues, the deeper its enemies would sink into “a quagmire of death and decline.”

The US and the “Israeli” entity waged their first criminal war against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second aggression began on February 28, 2026, and came to a halt in early April after 40 days.

In both wars, Iran’s resistance and successful retaliatory operations forced the aggressors to accept a ceasefire.