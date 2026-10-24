Mokhber: US and “Israeli” Threats Signal Desperation as Iran Warns of Strategic Surprises

By Staff, Agencies

Mohammad Mokhber, adviser and aide to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said on Friday that the threats and psychological warfare pursued by US President Donald Trump and “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reflect desperation amid the ongoing war against Iran.

Mokhber stressed that Tehran understands its adversaries’ vulnerabilities and possesses strategic capabilities that could shift the balance of the confrontation. He pointed to potential battlefield surprises and Iran’s leverage over oil and energy markets as factors that could have significant consequences for its adversaries.

His remarks come as the US-“Israeli” war against Iran continues to threaten oil supplies across West Asia, intensifying concerns over global energy security. Crude oil prices climbed above $117 per barrel on Friday, increasing pressure on American consumers and businesses.

According to The New York Times, futures market trading indicated that Brent crude could remain above $100 per barrel through April 2027, reflecting growing uncertainty among investors over whether the conflict will end in the near future.

Fears of a prolonged confrontation have also intensified following reports that US and “Israeli” military planners have prepared options for further attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections. These developments have added to uncertainty over when regional energy supplies and shipping routes might return to stability.

Earlier this week, Mokhber asserted that Washington had failed to achieve even 10 percent of its objectives in the ongoing war. He also argued that, despite the military capabilities attributed to “Israel,” it cannot operate independently of direct American support.

Mokhber maintained that the United States entered the confrontation with its full military power, while rejecting claims that European countries, NATO and other international actors have remained uninvolved.

He pointed to the availability of US military bases in European countries, including facilities in the United Kingdom, arguing that Washington is making extensive use of these installations as the conflict escalates.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, deputy commander for political affairs of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], issued a stern warning against any potential US ground invasion of Iran.

Javani declared that Iran would become a “graveyard for invaders” if American forces attempted to launch a ground offensive. He said Iran’s Armed Forces were prepared to repel aggression and were closely monitoring what he described as the possibility of a strategic miscalculation by the enemy.

Questioning Washington’s ability to conduct such an operation, Javani argued that US forces were already encountering difficulties at military bases across the region.

“If US forces are facing difficulties at their bases across the region, how could they possibly enter unfamiliar territory?” he asked.

Separately, the IRG spokesperson shared an image depicting rising oil prices alongside a vessel engulfed in flames after being targeted, underscoring the connection between the military confrontation and mounting pressure on global energy markets.

Iranian officials have continued to frame the country’s military readiness, strategic capabilities and influence over regional energy supplies as important sources of leverage against Washington and Tel Aviv, warning that any further escalation could carry significant military and economic consequences.