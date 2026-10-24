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6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Vanuatu, Followed by 6.3-Magnitude Tremor
By Staff, Agencies
A powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Vanuatu early Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey [USGS].
The earthquake’s epicenter was located approximately 197 kilometers [122 miles] west-northwest of Port-Olry, at a depth of 10 kilometers [6.2 miles], the agency reported.
A second earthquake, measuring magnitude 6.3, was subsequently recorded at 02:35 GMT, approximately 170 kilometers [106 miles] northwest of Port-Olry. The tremor also occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers [6.2 miles].
The USGS assigned the second earthquake a green alert level, indicating light shaking and a lower assessed impact.
Further information on potential damage, casualties or other effects from the earthquakes was not immediately available.
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