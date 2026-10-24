Bill Gates Warns AI Could Trigger Two Decades of Economic and Social Turmoil

By Staff, Agencies

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that artificial intelligence could usher in up to two decades of economic and social disruption, transforming employment and everyday life even if the technology develops successfully.

Speaking in an interview on the Decoder podcast published Thursday, the 70-year-old billionaire said the transition toward an AI-driven economy would create both winners and losers, forcing societies to confront major changes in employment, economic opportunity and the role of humans in an increasingly automated world.

“My big concern is this 20-year transition period, where they’ll have winners and losers and a lot of disruption,” Gates said, describing a period of upheaval that could eventually give way to an era of greater abundance.

He emphasized that the 20-year timeframe was an estimate rather than a definitive forecast, noting that the transition could be shorter or longer depending on technological progress and decisions about the pace of AI development.

Gates suggested that advances in artificial intelligence and humanoid robotics could eventually enable machines to perform much of the physical labor currently undertaken by humans, from constructing homes and producing food to carrying out surgical procedures.

While such capabilities could help address shortages of goods and services, he suggested that societies might deliberately preserve certain activities for people, including childcare, cooking, artistic pursuits and sports.

The philanthropist also highlighted AI’s potential to improve healthcare and agriculture, while warning that governments and societies remain inadequately prepared for the speed at which the technology is advancing.

He called for stronger government oversight and technical safeguards to address potential threats, including cyberattacks and biological risks. Gates argued that responsibility for managing these dangers cannot rest solely with the companies developing AI systems.

Even under the most favorable circumstances, he warned, the transformation driven by AI could become one of the most tumultuous periods in human history.

“I hate being the bearer of concerning news on this, but it’s even worse not to tell people that this is coming. We have choices as humans to make about how we shape it,” Gates said.

His remarks underscore growing concerns about how societies will manage the economic and social consequences of increasingly capable AI systems, particularly the challenge of ensuring that technological progress benefits the wider population rather than leaving large groups struggling to adapt.