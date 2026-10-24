France’s Orleans Imposes Night Curfew on Children Ahead of Far-Right Party Congress

By Staff, Agencies

Authorities in the French city of Orleans have imposed a two-night curfew on children under the age of 15 ahead of planned demonstrations against the National Rally [RN] party’s congress.

Mayor Serge Grouard announced on Saturday that the restriction would apply throughout the municipality from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.

Grouard said the preventive measure was intended to maintain public order, minimize the risk of unrest and protect public safety during the planned gatherings.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in protests against the far-right party’s congress as France prepares for next year’s presidential election. A counter-demonstration is also anticipated, amid heightened security concerns following riots the previous weekend.

Meanwhile, police seized several potentially dangerous items during an operation at the Orleans toll plaza on Friday night. According to reports, the items included pétanque balls, a replica rifle, a hockey stick and a knife.