France Deploys 70k Security Personnel as Opposition Parties Challenge Protest Restrictions

By Staff, Agencies

French left-wing and environmentalist parties have filed an emergency appeal against restrictions on demonstrations, as authorities prepare to deploy 70,000 police officers and gendarmes nationwide for Saturday’s protests.

The Ecologists, France Unbowed [LFI], the Socialist Party, the Communist Party and several other political groups submitted a joint challenge to the Council of State, according to Le Parisien. They are contesting instructions issued by President Emmanuel Macron concerning bans on demonstrations organized by groups deemed illegitimate and changes to trade union march routes without individual assessments.

The legal challenge comes amid heightened security concerns following violence and looting during demonstrations the previous weekend.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the nationwide security operation would involve local police and mobile units, supported by helicopters, armored vehicles and water cannons. Some officers have also been recalled from leave. He warned that authorities had identified online calls for looting and attacks on public buildings, including those attributed to radical far-left groups, and pledged action against those responsible for violence.

According to a territorial intelligence assessment cited by Le Parisien, between 400,000 and 500,000 people are expected to participate in demonstrations across France.

Meanwhile, high school student representatives called for continued mobilization after meeting Macron at the Elysee Palace on Friday. Nathanael Combary, head of Renouveau Lyceen, said the meeting had created an opportunity for protesters to pursue concrete changes. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is scheduled to meet student organizations on Monday.

In Paris, trade unions rejected a police proposal to relocate Saturday’s march from the previously agreed Bastille-Nation route to a route between Porte de Vincennes and Porte d’Italie. Organizers said they would assemble at Bastille as planned, arguing they could not guarantee the alternative route.

Authorities have also authorized aerial surveillance in Paris and banned the abandonment of furniture or other materials on public roads that could be used as weapons or barricades. An overnight curfew covering areas around Place de la Republique and Les Halles has been extended until Monday morning.

Additional restrictions have been introduced in several cities. In Limoges, measures extending through Monday include curfews in designated areas and a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people within a specified perimeter. Restrictions also affect central areas of Lyon, Besancon, Clermont-Ferrand and Laval. In Marseille, authorities have permitted a trade union-organized march as an exception to broader restrictions.

Several museums and cultural venues in Paris and Lyon have announced closures for Saturday. Meanwhile, a football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon has been postponed from Sunday to Monday because of demands on police resources.

In Orleans, 3,000 police officers and gendarmes are expected to be deployed over the weekend as the far-right National Rally party holds its congress amid planned counter-demonstrations.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said 232 people had been incarcerated following the previous weekend’s violence, while more than 1,000 people had been brought before judicial authorities.