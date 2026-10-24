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Death Toll in Attack on Church Funeral in Jordan Rises to Eight

Death Toll in Attack on Church Funeral in Jordan Rises to Eight
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By Staff, Agencies

The death toll from an attack on mourners attending a funeral at Hamoud Church in Jordan’s southern Karak governorate rose to eight on Saturday, according to the country’s health minister.

Health Minister Ibrahim Al-Badour said one of the people injured in Friday’s attack remained in critical condition, according to remarks broadcast by Jordan’s Al-Mamlaka TV.

Earlier, Public Security Director Obaidallah Maaytah reported that seven people had been killed and 27 others wounded in the incident.

Following the attack, Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan declared three days of nationwide mourning beginning Friday, October 23.

Hassan also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at ministries, government departments and public institutions throughout the mourning period.

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